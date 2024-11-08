CARAS Brasil
Música / GRAMMY 2025

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias do Grammy 2025

Grammy 2025 divulgou lista de indicados com Anitta, Beyoncé e Taylor Swift; maior premiação da música americana acontece em fevereiro de 2025

Rafaela Dionello, sob supervisão de Priscilla Comoti
Publicado em 08/11/2024, às 15h21

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé e Anitta - Foto: Getty Images
A Academia de Gravação americana anunciou, nesta sexta-feira, 08, os indicados ao Grammy 2025. A maior premiação da música dos Estados Unidos acontece no dia 2 de fevereiro de 2025, em Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter e Charli XCX se destacam na lista de indicados da premiação. A brasileira Anitta também aparece entre os concorrentes: ela disputará o prêmio de melhor álbum de pop latino, com seu "Funk Generation", lançado em 2024. Vale lembrar que esta é a segunda indicação da cantora brasileira ao Grammy.

Veja abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias do Grammy 2025

Gravação do ano

  • The Beatles - “Now and Then”
  • Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”
  • Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
  • Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
  • Charli XCX - “360”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Música do ano

  • Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
  • Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
  • Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
  • Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Álbum do ano

  • André 3000 - “New Blue Sun”
  • Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter”
  • Billie Eilish - “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
  • Chappell Roan - “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
  • Charli XCX -“Brat”
  • Jacob Collier - “Djesse Vol. 4”
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Short n’ Sweet”
  • Taylor Swift - “The Tortured Poets Department”

Revelação do ano

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Melhor performance solo pop

  • “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
  • “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Apple” — Charli XCX
  • “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

  • “Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
  • “Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
  • “Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
  • “The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
  • “Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish
  • Eternal sunshine - Ariana Grande
  • Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • BRAT - Charli xcx
  • Three - Four Tet
  • Hyperdrama - Justice
  • TIMELESS - KAYTRANADA
  • Telos - Zedd

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

  • “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
  • “Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
  • “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
  • “Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
  • “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
  • Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
  • Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
  • Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”
  • Cole - “Might Delete Later”

Melhor música de rap

  • Asteroids - Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy
  • Carnival - ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
  • Like That - Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Yeah Glo! - GloRilla

Melhor performance de rap

  • Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
  • Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
  • Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
  • Eminem - “Houdini”
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
  • Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
  • “Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
  • “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
  • “Big Mama” — Latto
  • “3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • Anitta – Funk Generation
  • Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
  • Kany García – García
  • Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
  • Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)”
  • Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”
  • Muni Long -“Revenge”
  • Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”
  • Usher - “Coming Home”

Melhor performance de R&B

  • “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
  • “Residuals” — Chris Brown
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
  • “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
  • “Saturn” — SZA

Melhor música de R&B

  • After Hours – Kehlani
  • Burning – Tems
  • Here We Go (Uh Oh) - Coco Jones
  • Ruined Me - Muni Long
  • Saturn - SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

  • So Glad To Know You - Avery*Sunshine
  • En Route - Durand Bernarr
  • Bando Stone And The New World - Childish Gambino
  • Crash - Kehlani
  • Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Melhor Álbum de Cinema

  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Notebook
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • The Wiz

Melhor álbum de country

  • Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
  • Post Malone, “F-1 Trillion”
  • Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”
  • Chris Stapleton, “Higher”
  • Lainey Wilson, “Whirlwind”
  • Melhor performance country solo
  • Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
  • Chris Stapleton, “It Takes a Woman”
  • Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
  • Kacey Musgraves, “The Architect”
  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Melhor álbum de rock

  • “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
  • “Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “Saviors” — Green Day
  • “TANGK” — Idles
  • “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
  • “Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
  • “No Name” — Jack White

Melhor performance de rock

  • The Beatles - “Now and Then”
  • The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
  • Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
  • Idles - “Gift Horse”
  • Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
  • St. Vincent - “Broken Man”

Melhor música de rock

  • Beautiful People - The Black Keys
  • Broken Man - (St. Vincent)
  • Dark Matter - Pearl Jam
  • Dilemma - Green Day
  • Gift Horse - IDLES

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

  • “Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
  • “Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
  • “Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
  • “Flea” — St. Vincent
Rafaela Dionello faz parte da redação da CARAS. Já foi social media de esporte, é apaixonada por moda, entretenimento e Fórmula 1!

beyoncémusicaTaylor SwiftAnittaGrammy 2025

James Van Der BeekJames Van Der Beek fala sobre descoberta do câncer: 'Entrei em choque'
