TV / PREMIAÇÃO

Emmy 2024: Confira a lista de indicados à principal premiação da TV americana

A premiação mais importante da televisão norte-americana e streaming acontece no dia 15 de setembro; 'The Bear' bateu recorde em número de indicações

por Rafaela Dionello, sob supervisão de Priscilla Comoti
Publicado em 17/07/2024, às 14h38

Indicações do Emmy 2024 - Foto: Reprodução / Instagram
Nesta quarta-feira, 17, o Emmy - a principal premiação da televisão americana -  anunciou os indicados para 2024. A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para acontecer em 15 de setembro, em Los Angeles.

The Bear bateu o recorde de número de indicações em uma só edição para uma série de comédia, com 23 no total (contando categorias técnicas, que são anunciadas antes da cerimônia principal). Entre os dramas, com 25 indicações no total, a líder foi "Xógum".

"True Detective: Night Country" é o destaque dos concorrentes a minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV, com 19. Também se destacam Only Murders In The Building e Hacks, com oito nomeações cada. Entre os dramas, The Morning Show aparece 12 vezes na lista. Shogun, Sr. e Sra. Smith e The Crown foram lembradas nove vezes. Já Bebê Rena é o destaque entre minisséries, com sete indicações.

Os programas e séries precisam ser exibidos entre 1ª de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024 para poderem concorrer a esta edição.  Portanto, ficaram de fora as novas temporadas The Boys, House of the Dragon e Bridgerton.

Indicados ao Emmy 2024

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • The Bear
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor série de drama

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Lessons In Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Melhor filme para TV

  • O Último Caso do Sr. Monk
  • Quiz Lady
  • Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
  • A Grande Entrevista
  • A Batalha do Biscoito Pop-Tart

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
  • Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
  • Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
  • Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
  • Will Poulter, The Bear

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Olivia Colman, The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
  • Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Walton Goggins, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shogun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show 
  • Takehiro Hira, Shogun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show 
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Melhor ator convidado em série de drama

  • Néstor Carbonell, Shogun
  • Paul Dano, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
  • Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
  • John Turturro, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

  • Michaela Coel, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show 
  • Sarah Paulson, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Parker Posey, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers 
  • Richard Gadd, Bebê Rena
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo 
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Jodie Foster,  True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebê Rena
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Bebê Rena
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau, Bebê Rena
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear
  • Ramy Youssef, The Bear
  • Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Stephen Daldry, The Crown
  • Mimi Leder, The Morning Show 
  • Hiro Murai, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Frederick E.O, Shogun
  • Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska, Bebê Rena
  • Noah Hawley, Fargo
  • Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry 
  • Steven Zaillian, Ripley
  • Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear
  • Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
  • Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout
  • Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Sr. e Sra. Smith
  • Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shogun
  • Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shogun
  • Will Smith, Slow Horses

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Richard Gadd, Bebê Rena
  • Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
  • Noah Hawley, Fargo
  • Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
  • Steven Zaillian, Ripley
  • Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor talk show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show  with Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

Rafaela Dionello faz parte da redação da CARAS. Já foi social media de esporte, é apaixonada por moda, entretenimento e Fórmula 1!

