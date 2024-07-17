Emmy 2024: Confira a lista de indicados à principal premiação da TV americana

A premiação mais importante da televisão norte-americana e streaming acontece no dia 15 de setembro; 'The Bear' bateu recorde em número de indicações

Nesta quarta-feira, 17, o Emmy - a principal premiação da televisão americana - anunciou os indicados para 2024. A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para acontecer em 15 de setembro, em Los Angeles.

The Bear bateu o recorde de número de indicações em uma só edição para uma série de comédia, com 23 no total (contando categorias técnicas, que são anunciadas antes da cerimônia principal). Entre os dramas, com 25 indicações no total, a líder foi "Xógum".

"True Detective: Night Country" é o destaque dos concorrentes a minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV, com 19. Também se destacam Only Murders In The Building e Hacks, com oito nomeações cada. Entre os dramas, The Morning Show aparece 12 vezes na lista. Shogun, Sr. e Sra. Smith e The Crown foram lembradas nove vezes. Já Bebê Rena é o destaque entre minisséries, com sete indicações.

Os programas e séries precisam ser exibidos entre 1ª de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024 para poderem concorrer a esta edição. Portanto, ficaram de fora as novas temporadas The Boys, House of the Dragon e Bridgerton.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por The Bear (@thebearfx)

Indicados ao Emmy 2024

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor série de drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Sr. e Sra. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

Bebê Rena

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Melhor filme para TV

O Último Caso do Sr. Monk

Quiz Lady

Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul

A Grande Entrevista

A Batalha do Biscoito Pop-Tart

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Melhor ator convidado em série de drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shogun

Paul Dano, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

Michaela Coel, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Parker Posey, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Bebê Rena

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebê Rena

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Bebê Rena

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Bebê Rena

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youssef, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Melhor direção em série de drama

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Frederick E.O, Shogun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Weronika Tofilska, Bebê Rena

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Sr. e Sra. Smith

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shogun

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shogun

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Richard Gadd, Bebê Rena

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Melhor talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição